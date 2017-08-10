Mansfield cannabis charge man faces crown court trial

An Albanian man charged with producing cannabis in Mansfield has been sent to crown court for trial.

Rezart Radshi, 36, of Antipatrea, Berat, made no plea when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

He is charged with producing a quantity of the Class B drug at an address on Goldsmith Street, on August 7.

The court heard 194 plants were recovered from the address - a “significant or industrial” quantity, which meant that the case would have to be sent to Nottingham Crown Court.

Prosecutor David Miles said Mr Radshi should be remanded into custody until then, because he “has no UK address or any ties to the country” and there were “substantial grounds to believe he would fail to surrender”.

No bail application was made and he was remanded until September 7.