Mansfield boozer is told police station “not a B&B”

A Mansfield man pestered police officers to put him up for the night after a day’s drinking because his mum had locked him out, a court heard.

Samuel Phillips refused to leave the foyer of Mansfield Police Station, telling officers he had “nowhere to live and if they didn’t arrest him he would do something to make them.”

“He was told the police station was not a bed and breakfast,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“Mr Phillips punched a noticeboard and was escorted out by two officers.

“He grabbed hold of an officer’s shirt and squared up to him as if was going to headbutt him.”

As the officers went back inside, Phillips grabbed one of their shirts, and he was finally arrested.

Phillips, 24, of Corporation Street, admitted using threatening or abusive words when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He was last before the courts in November 2016 for assault.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Phillips had been drinking “most of the day” and knew he wouldn’t be allowed to return to his mum’s home, where he lives.

“She has told him not to go to her address after he had a drink,” she said. “He went to the local police station to try and get a bed. He is very embarrassed.”

She added that Phillips left his job with a flat-pack furniture company because of anxiety, which had “increased since he was in prison.”

“It makes him extremely on edge and alcohol is the only thing that gives him the courage to leave the house,” she added.

Phillips was now taking medication, had reduced his drinking, and was looking for a new job, Ms Williams added.

He was given a six month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.