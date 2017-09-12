Man who fought ISIS arrested on terrorism offences

A Nottinghamshire man who claims to have fought against ISIS is understood to have been arrested and detained at Manchester airport on his return to the UK.

The man named in the Daily Mail as Aiden Aslin has been bailed after being interviewed by specialist officers as part of an ongoing enquiry.

The 23-year-old was arrested just before 2am on Monday morning (11 September 2017) following claims he had allegedly engaged in the preparation to fight against Daesh and possessed articles for terrorist purposes in Iraq/Syria.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

“The 23-year-old was arrested following claims he had allegedly engaged in the preparation to fight against Daesh and possessed articles for terrorist purposes in Iraq/Syria.”

It is understood Mr Aslin rejoined Kurdish forces following the cancellation of police bail that saw him surrender his passport to prevent foreign travel following his previous time spent in Syria and Iraq.

Sickened by its barbarism and abuse of Kurdish people, he has claimed he first joined the fight against ISIS in April 2015.

He has been bailed until 13 December 2017.