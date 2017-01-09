Make sure you keep your bicycles safe

Residents who were lucky enough to receive shiny new bicycles for Christmas are being urged to keep them secure with good quality locks.

Last year nearly 300 bikes were stolen from the city centre area of Lincoln alone, compared with 152 in 2015.

The majority of these thefts took place in public places so commuters beware – although home addresses are also commonly targeted.

Inspector for Lincoln North, Pat Coates said: “The best way to avoid having your bike stolen is not to scrimp on a lock as cheap and cheerful ones can be easily snipped off.

“Avoid cable-style locks that use a combination or a key and go for a chain or ‘D-lock’ instead. If you want to make sure your lock is a good one check the ‘Sold Secure’ or ‘Secure By Design’ websites, or ask a shop assistant for advice.

“Roughly you should be investing around 10 per cent of the value of the bike in a lock.

“Please also do your new bike justice and register it on ‘Bike Register’ or ‘Immobilise’. By doing so you significantly increase your chances of being reunited with it if it does go missing or is stolen.”

For more advice about bike locks and bicycle security visit www.lincs.police.uk/get-help-advice/bicycle-security,