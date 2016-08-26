UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after crash on Notts road

A man has been confirmed killed after a crash in Ranby, near Retford, last night.
Police were called to the collision on the A620 Babworth Road at 11.45pm on Thursday 25 August 2016.
A silver Hyundai and a blue MG Rover were involved. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed with an incident investigation ongoing.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting incident 975 of 25 August 2016.
