The newly refurbished Richmond Park has been officially opened

Gainsborough Town Council was delighted to formally open the newly refurbished Richmond Park play area.

The opening was conducted by Mayor of Gainsborough, Councillor Kenneth Woolley, and formed part of the annual Lark in the Park celebrations hosted by the Friends of Richmond Park.

The newly refurbished play area has been made possible due to a £100,000 grant from FCC Communities.

Leader of Gainsborough Town Council, Councillor Matthew Boles, said: “I am absolutely delighted by the improvements that have been delivered at Richmond Park.

“The reaction from the public has been amazing

“The park has been absolutely packed out every day since it has reopened and everybody has been enjoying the facilities.

“The site is now also covered by monitored CCTV which will hopefully aid keeping the park free for vandalism and anti social behaviour.”