Police appeal over missing Notts teen

Police have issued an urgent appeal regarding a missing Notts teenager who was last seen on Monday evening.

Kieran McQuaide, 16, is from Eastwood and officers are becoming increasingly concerned about his safety.

Kieran is white, of slim build and is around 6ft tall with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a sky blue t-shirt, beige skinny trousers, blue and yellow trainers with a thick white sole.

If you have seen Kieran or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 260 of 30 August.