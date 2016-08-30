Nottinghamshire health bosses are so far claiming they won't have to cut hospital services, despite numerous others areas already admitting major cuts to services are required.

Research funded by campaigns organisation 38 Degrees released on Friday revealed that Nottinghamshire needs to find £500 million in saving over the next five years, and despite claims that the service foresees resizing of 'hospital footprints', so far those in charge of transforming the NHS into a sustainable service have not admitting any cuts to acute services at our hospitals.

The report is part of national analysis describing a crippling funding crisis in the NHS which is forcing more than half of healthcare areas to cut acute services - but campaigners are saying health bosses aren't being transparent enough about their plants to save billions over the next five years.

Some 23 out of 44 healthcare 'footprints', including Nottingham and Nottinghamshire has revealed that 'configuration' changes are needed under their Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs).

The plans are being produced across the health service under partnerships between CCGs, trusts and local authorities, to steer local services.

In Nottinghamshire, our health commissioners expect a 'do-nothing' deficit of half a billion - needing a total of £2.3 billion a year to maintain services as they are now.

And according to research of published NHS documents by Incisive Healthcare, draft STP plans state trusts may need "acute service consolidation" and "resizing of the acute hospital footprint".

Analysis by Incisive Healthcare said the plan "doesn't describe what this would mean for patients" but historically "consolidation" and "resizing" mean cuts to hospital services.

A Nottinghshire STP document seen by the Chad claims our health service's key issues concern finance, and states that current services are 'unsustainable'' and 'unaffordable.

The document, from an STP presentation continued: "We don’t currently have fully developed solutions for this... We don’t allocate or use public funds to best effect."

A number of unpublished STPs were uncovered by an FOI request by 38 Degrees, and the draft plans spell out huge cuts across the health service to meet funding shortages, but in many cases individual plans for local areas are still vague.

Laura Townshend, Director at 38 Degrees who used crowdfunding to drive the investigation, said: “This is new evidence that plans are being made to close local NHS services. We all rely on these services, yet we are being kept in the dark.

"These proposed cuts aren’t the fault of local NHS leaders. The health service is struggling to cope with growing black holes in NHS funding. These new revelations will be a test of Theresa May’s commitment to a fully-funded National Health Service.

"The NHS belongs to all of us - so local people in Nottinghamshire should get a say in any changes to their local services. That’s why hundreds of thousands of us have joined the 38 Degrees campaign calling for Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to commit to full public disclosure of plans for each and every one of the 44 areas across England.”

No confirmed plans for downsizing

For the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire 'footprint', a gap of £500 million must be closed, and initial comments from our health services have denied plans for consolidation and downsizing, suggesting that research doesn't properly represent the local picture.

But compared to other areas, cuts may be unavoidable to meet the £500m target.

According to Incisive Healthcare's research, Hertfordshire & Essex's STP is looking to scrap pre-existing plans for a new hospital to meet its target savings of £234m - less than half of Nottinghamshire's.

Dorset's plan said to meet £158 million of saving 'hospital beds are at risk', and Leicestershire & Rutland's plans to bring down its five-year 'black hole' of £700m is to end acute services from one of three hospitals.

Other areas are considering selling surplus land and estates, cutting staff and closing or downgrading A&E departments.

Nottinghamshire County Council's deputy chief executive and director of Health and adult social care, David Pearson is one of only four out of 44 STP leaders in the country to be appointed from a local authority, while most of the country's transformation plans are being lead by health chiefs.

He told BBC Radio 4: "The transformation of services is rarely just one big dramatic closure."

"Sometimes, we have particular conditions or particular treatments that are best in a centre of excellence.

"But this is fundamentally about making sure we are doing the best things across Nottinghamshire and that, as far as possible, services are locally delivered to an agreed understanding of what best practice is."

We have tried to contact Mr Pearson for an interview but he is so far unavailable.

An NHS England spokesman said: "This is a unique exercise in collaboration. It is hardly a secret that the NHS is looking to make major inefficiencies and the best way of doing so is for local doctors, hospitals and councils to work together to decide the way forward in consultation with local communities.

"Proposals are at a draft stage but we expect all local leaders to be talking to the public and stakeholders regularly - it is vital that people are able to shape the future of their local services.

"No changes to the services people currently receive will be made without local engagement and, where required, consultation."

To sign the 38 Degree petition to make STP progress public, go to the |38 Degrees website|click here}.

Draft plan outlines areas of concern:

According to a Nottinghamhire STP draft presentation, local funding issues are based on a shortfall, with annual increases in NHS revenue rising in line with inflation (2-4 per cent), but not covering the continuous increase in demand (an additional 2-5.5 per cent).

Nottinghamshire'a main areas for bad performance:

• A&E waiting times,

• Ambulance Red 1 response times

Key issues faced by the area:

• Sustainability and affordability of services

• Workforce – particularly in primary care and some specialties

• Fragmentation / duplication / gaps in services

• Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals merger

• National outlier for high spending but poor outcomes in mental health, Genitourinary and Musculoskeletal departments.

Areas where funding can be better used:

• Handoffs and delays within / between organisations

• Thresholds for treatment in different settings (primary, residential, acute and community care)

• Mental and physical health parity of esteem (spend doesn’t match overall population need)

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story NHS IN CRISIS: How will Notts close £500m 'black hole'? Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...