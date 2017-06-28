Lincs: See who has been before the court

ALCOHOL
Alison Cook, 49, of Aspen Court, Gainsborough.
Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 24 months.
Joseph Sleight, 25, of Blyton Road, Laughton.
Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £210, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 22 months.
Dean Callaway, 35, of Church Street, Glentworth.
Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £132, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 36 months.
DAMAGE
Michael Dagnall, 51, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.
Damaged a car to the value of £1,080.96. Fined £200, £400 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MOTORING
Jerry Maughan, 23, of Lea Road West, Gainsborough.
Driving without a test certificate. Fined £146, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Russell Henry, 48, of The Sidings, Saxilby.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £192, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.
Elaine Luxa, 59, of South Drive, Stow.
Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Marianna Garguilo, 23, of Lea Road, Gainsborough.
Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Molli Walker, 23, of The Grove, Lea.
Speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.