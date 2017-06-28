Lincs: See who has been before the court

ALCOHOL

Alison Cook, 49, of Aspen Court, Gainsborough.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 24 months.

Joseph Sleight, 25, of Blyton Road, Laughton.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £210, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 22 months.

Dean Callaway, 35, of Church Street, Glentworth.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £132, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 36 months.

DAMAGE

Michael Dagnall, 51, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Damaged a car to the value of £1,080.96. Fined £200, £400 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Jerry Maughan, 23, of Lea Road West, Gainsborough.

Driving without a test certificate. Fined £146, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Russell Henry, 48, of The Sidings, Saxilby.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £192, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Elaine Luxa, 59, of South Drive, Stow.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Marianna Garguilo, 23, of Lea Road, Gainsborough.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Molli Walker, 23, of The Grove, Lea.

Speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.