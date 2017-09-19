LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Theft

Kimberley Kinsella, 31, of Valley Road, Worksop. Stole a bottle of Sherry and a pasta pot belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £7.50 compensation and £20 victim surcharge.

Assault

Marc Curt, 32, of Drydendale, Worksop. Assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £300, £75 compensation and £85 costs.

Damage

Frances Jones, 53, of Harstoft Avenue, Worksop. Damaged a door, glass window and plant pot and drove a vehicle after consuming alcohol, namely 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Restraining order made, pay £250 compensation, £85 costs, fined £385 and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Alcohol

Anita Dickson, 44, of Harrington Street, Worksop. Drove a vehicle after consuming alcohol, namely 95 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 24 months.

Cheryl Unwin, 40, of Clarence Road, Worksop. Drove vehicle after consuming alcohol, namely 93 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 24 months.

Darren Morley, 51, of Kent Close, Worksop. Drunk or disorderly behaviour. Fined £40 and £30 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Donna Inger, 37, of North Road, Clowne. Failed to pay for fuel, driving without a licence or an insurance policy. Fined a total of £240, £249 compensation and licence endorsed with six points.

Theft

Keith Collison, 49, of North Road, Clowne. Stole lead belonging to a church. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months, be under a curfew for three months from 8pm to 8am and pay £300 compensation.

Other

Dean Messom, 37, of Windsor Road, Retford. Used threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £80 and £30 victim surcharge.