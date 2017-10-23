Kirkby sex offender jailed for moving in with new partner

A Kirkby sex offender has been jailed after he failed to tell police he had moved in with a new partner, a court heard.

Matthew White’s partner alerted the police when she became concerned “about the way he was behaving and wanted to know about his domestic history”, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

“They met on social media in October 2016 and he moved in, in March 2017,” she said.

She described how the complainant felt “a mixture of terrible feelings having invited this person into her home and the risks involved.”

The court heard White was handed 12 months in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2013.

“She took drugs that night and had sex with Mr White,” said Miss Barrett, adding: “It’s a fundamental breach of trust.”

White, 29, of Ashford Avenue, admitted two counts of failing to notify the police about a change of address under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, between March 1 and October 8, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said White believed he had been convicted in 2012 and thought he was subject to the court order for five years, but in fact the conviction was in 2013, and the order lasts for ten years.

“It was amended by the crown court for the correct period of time, but Mr White says he never received the amended order,” she said.

She said White’s partner had since retracted her complaint to the police.

“She found some paperwork in his name,” said Ms Pursglove. “This gave concern to her that something wasn’t quite right.

“She was concerned about the name changes she saw.”

Ms Pursglove urged magistrates to obtain a probation report, but they decided his failiure to comply was “deliberate and long term”, and he had been cautioned for a similar offence.

White was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, and was ordered to pay a £115 government court tax.