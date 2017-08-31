Kirkby man threatened to kill bus driver in Annesley

A Kirkby man threatened to kill a bus driver who asked him to pay the correct fare, a court heard.

Haydn Wright was told he would have to pay more if he stayed on the Mansfield - Derby bus further the Badger Box, in Annesley, on July 28, after only buying a ticket to Sutton.

“He told the driver: “You had better drive this f****** bus or I will kick your f****** head in.”” said prosecutor David Miles.

The driver was “so frightened” he got off the bus and phoned the police.

But when Wright got off, he said to the driver: “I know what you look like, I know where you are. The next time I see you, I will kill you.”

Wright, 22, of Skegby Road, admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said he denied threatening to kick the driver’s head, or kill him, but accepted his behaviour was “threatening and intimidating”.

“He explains there was a disagreement that got out of hand over the bus fare,” she said.

“There was a misunderstanding about it when he got on.

“He tells me: “I am gutted to be back before the court again because I thought I was doing OK.”

Mrs Wragg added that most of Wright’s previous offending stemmed from alcohol.

“He had been at the police station and had been released having just sobered up,” she added.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “This is a public servant who was scared enough to stop the bus and get off.”

Sentencing was adjourned until September 8, so the probation service could provide an update about his progress.