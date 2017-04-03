Keep Easter treats out of reach of your pets

Raoul Dowding Vets, which has a surgery in Gainsborough, is warning owners to be extra vigilant in the lead up to Easter as they expect an increase in the number of pet emergencies.

Easter eggs, sweets and hot cross buns are all potentially fatal if eaten by pets.

Veterinary Nurse, Mel Trevor, said: “Symptoms of chocolate poisoning can include vomiting, diarrhoea, increased heart rate, and can lead to seizures and cardiac failure.

“The safest option is to keep chocolate and sweets locked away.”

Mel is pictured with dog Bryn.