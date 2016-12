A Worksop man has been jailed after he ignored a ban forbidding him from the Priory Centre, a court ruled.

Carl Richardson, 37, of Ely Close, admitted the breach when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on November 26.

The court heard he entered the shopping mall on November 25.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison because of previous offences, and must pay a victim surcharge of £115.