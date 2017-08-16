Jail for Worksop dad’s “happy birthday” text to ex

A Worksop dad has been jailed after texting his ex-partner “happy birthday” while he was subject to court orders for stalking and biting someone’s ear in a pub brawl.

David Taylor sent the text to his ex partner, on July 2, at 7pm, then three hours later, another to her current partner, asking him to pass on the message.

Two days later he pushed a note through her letterbox asking if he could see their children, said prosecutor Judith Kirkham.

When arrested, he told police he hadn’t seen his children, aged six and four, for a year.

Taylor, 48, of Watson Road, admitted breaching the three year restraining order, imposed on January 17, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was given a six month suspended sentence for actual bodily harm at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 7, after he bit someone’s ear in a pub. The restraining order was imposed in January “for a stalking matter.”

Probation officer Mark Burton said Taylor had made “limited progress” with his attempts to reduce his alcohol intake, but had continued to work as a forklift truck driver.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said: “He has been candid about the problem with alcohol after the end of his relationship. In his view he has certainly reduced his alcohol consumption.”

He said Taylor was on medication for depression and breached the order when he was “at a low point.”

“He doesn’t expect to leave here today with his liberty,” added Mr Greaves.

He said that Nottinghamshire social services would “not help Mr Taylor in any way, shape of form” to obtain access to his children, and he would have to pursue the matter privately, which he could not afford.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told Taylor: “Were I not to activate the suspended sentence it would frankly make a laughing stock of court orders as this is your third court appearance this year.”

He reduced the six month suspended sentence to four, but added two months for the breach of the court order, sentencing Taylor to a total of six months in prison.

Taylor was also told to pay a £115 victim surcharge, but no costs, or compensation, were ordered.