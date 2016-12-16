Guest columnist: Children like Zac will suffer if hospital ward closes

Zac is a local three year old boy who was born with cerebral palsy, chronic chest disease and hydrocephalus, which is a build-up of fluid on the brain.

He is blind and non-verbal. He is also loved very much.

The staff at Bassetlaw Hospital know Zac and look after him very well.

They know that he will regularly come in to the hospital with chest infections and their knowledge and understanding is of great comfort to Zac’s family.

Bassetlaw Hospital is Zac’s hospital and it is his right to use it.

It is close to his home and in this country his rights should be an absolute priority.

There are a number of other very ill children like Zac in the area and they always need to be looked after.

They are all part of our community.

However, there are proposals to close the children’s ward to new admissions after 7pm and at weekends.

This means that if Zac needs to go to hospital after 7pm or at the weekend, his family will have to head to Doncaster A&E, face a four-hour wait to be seen, and then make their own way back home.

Families of local children will all face the same prospect.

As his mother has explained to me, the effects of this change on children like Zac are extremely dangerous.

A longer journey to a different place with new people is the last thing that Zac needs.

Zac’s mother is bravely standing up for her son and for all local children by refusing to accept such a situation.

I stand with her, I stand with Zac, and all local people should do the same.

A campaign is already underway, with the help of Zac’s mother, to put the safety of local children first.

It will take huge local pressure and support but these campaigns have worked in the past and they can again.

Please email me at mannj@parliament.uk or call on 01909 506200 to find out how you can do your bit to help children like Zac.

You can also support the campaign on social media with the hashtag #StandwithZac

READ MORE: MUM’S FEARS AS BASSETLAW HOSPITAL REVEALS CHILDRENS WARD CUTBACKS

To contact John Mann call 01909 506200, email mannj@parliament.uk or write to John Mann MP, Stanley Street, Worksop S81 7HX

Follow John Mann on Twitter at @johnmannmp or visit his website at www.mann4bassetlaw.com