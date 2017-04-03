Gainsborough dance studio has moved to new bigger premises

A brand new, purpose built facility which will help take dance and fitness to a new level has opened its doors.

The Studio in Gainsborough, originally created by Belinda Darley, opened in 2009 in North Street, but has since outgrown its premises and Belinda says a new building presented an opportunity that “couldn’t be ignored”.

Belinda, along with the support of co-directors Leanne Chesman and Rob Parr, has now brought her vision to life.

The new facility has spacious dance studios, an indoor/outdoor crossfit training centre, gym, a spin and personal trainer studio and on site sports therapy. There are also crèche facilities.

There is something for everyone of all ages, levels of expertise and physical ability.

From the age of four, Belinda has owned a pair of dancing shoes and it has been her passion ever since.

She became a qualified dance teacher at the age of 15 and she opened her first dance school at the age of 16 where she taught ballet, tap, modern and acrobatic forms.

For more information about The Studio and the classes they offer visit www.thestudiogainsborough.co.uk.