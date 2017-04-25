Former X-Factor star Lucy Spraggan announced as headline act for this year’s Worksop Pride festival

Former X Factor star and songwriter Lucy Spraggan has been announced as this year’s headline act at Worksop’s second Gay Pride festival in July.

Lucy, who achieved international fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2012, before going on to release four albums, is set to wow the crowds with her catchy folk-pop songs at the event.

Steve Roberts, winner of Worksop Pride's Got Talent, will also perform at the festival. He is pictured with Worksop Pride founder Crystal Lucas. Photo by Daniel Wielopolski.

The 25-year-old is openly gay, has spoken about LGBT rights in the past and is the “natural choice” for the festival’s headline performance, says festival founder Crystal Lucas.

Crystal said: The response has been phenomenal – it makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“Since Lucy Spraggan’s appearance on X Factor and knowing she is from Sheffield originally just made her a natural choice for Worksop Pride.

“She is a leading icon in the LGBT community, so having her at this year’s Pride we knew would increase awareness of the event and ultimately what the campaign is all about – celebrating equality and diversity.”

The festival has come a long way since last year, when it was launched more or less from scratch by Crystal as a one-woman show.

The event was a success, with residents, businesses and Bassetlaw District Council coming together in solidarity as LGBT flags lined the streets.

A team of dozens is now working together to make this year’s festival “even bigger and better”.

Crystal added: “The team at Worksop Pride want to create a positive environment that is open to everyone but more importantly to all have fun together.

“We know that Lucy will definitely bring the fun factor and we look forward to welcoming her at this year’s event.”

Lucy will perform alongside the winner of Worksop Pride’s Got Talent, Steve Roberts. The family-friendly event takes place on Saturday, July 8 from 12noon to 6pm in Old Market Square.

The festival will also feature stalls, food and drink, children’s rides, a disco and more.

For more information about Worksop Pride visit www.worksoppride.co.uk or email worksoppride@hotmail.com.

You can also find out more about the event on Facebook, by visiting www.facebook.com/WorksopPride or follow @WorksopPride on Twitter.