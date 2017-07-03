Firefighters rescue trapped kitten

Firefighters from Gainsborough came to the rescue of a kitten which had become trapped an oil burner.
The crew attended the scene in Station Road at around 12.10pm on Sunday, July 2.
The kitten was not injured.
