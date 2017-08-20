Fire crew called to grill pan fire

Firefighters from Gainsborough were called to a grill pan which was on fire.
The crew attended Melrose Road, Gainsborough, at around 3.20pm today (Sunday, August 20).
One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.
