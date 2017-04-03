Entries are now open for this year’s DN21 Awards

Gainsborough Trinity Football Club and Marshall’s Yard have joined forces once again to stage the DN21 Awards for the third year.

The awards are free to enter and businesses can either put themselves forward or nominate a business or individual by completing a simple short form.

Entries opened on March 31, and the closing date is May 4, with the winners announced in a ceremony held once again at the Blues Club on Thursday, June 1.

Centre Manager for Marshall’s Yard, Alison Hall, said: “We had a fantastic response from businesses for last years’ awards and had a really enjoyable night.

“The DN21 awards are all about keeping things local from rewarding businesses with high turnover and employment numbers to sole traders offering something niche in their market.

“Most of all it’s about celebrating the overall offer Gainsborough has and a chance to come together for a great evening.”

Chairman of Gainsborough Trinity Football, Richard Kane, said: “The Football Club has worked hard to integrate in to the town and become an integral part of the local community.

“By working with businesses and other organisations the town is improving and with the ‘in it together’ attitude Gainsborough is becoming a place that Trinity fans can be truly proud of.”

There are 10 awards categories open to both retail and non-retail businesses and sponsors have been secured for all awards with still three months to go until the event.

The categories this year are retailer of the year, which is voted for by the public, customer service team of the year, community engagement award, family run business, independent retailer of the year, business of the year, business person of the year, shining star individual award, best new business and social media award.

Sponsors include EDF Energy, HSBC, The Darron Child’s Practice, Noble Foods, West Lindsey District Council, Pygott and Crone, MMC, Gainsborough Golf Club, Burton and Dyson, Gainsborough Town Council as well as Marshall’s Yard’s own tenants Wright Vigar plus the longest established independent retailer in the town, Horsley’s.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s presenter Scott Dalton has once again agreed to host the night and the shortlisted applicants will be judged by independent experts via a range of mystery shopper exercises and interviews.

If you would like to submit an entry, entry forms and more details about the awards, criteria and event can be found at www.dn21awards.co.uk.