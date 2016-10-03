Duo jailed after brutal bat attack

Two men who stormed into a house in Bolsover and attacked the occupant before stealing his phone have been jailed for a total of six years.

Robert Clarke and Jermaine Sinfield went into the house, in Scarsdale Street, Carr Vale, in the early hours of August 22 this year.

The occupant was then assaulted by the men, who restrained him and struck him around the head, arms and legs.

Sinfield was also armed with a small wooden bat and used it to hit the 25-year-old victim during the attack.

The two offenders then took mobile phones and fled the property, leaving the victim with cuts that needed hospital treatment.

Clarke, 25, and 29-year-old Sinfield – both of whom live in Scarsdale Street – pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Sinfield, 29, also admitted possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage, while Clarke pleaded guilty to a theft charge.

They were sentenced at Derby Crown Court to a total of six years. Clarke was jailed for two years and six months, and Sinfield for three years and six months.