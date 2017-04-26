Drunk Sutton hairdresser shouted racial abuse

Police kicked down the door of a drunken Sutton hairdresser who was shouting racial abuse into the street, a court heard.

Officers were called to Jake Wildsmith’s flat on Penn Street, where they heard him shouting the abuse, on April 9.

“They tried to knock on the door to engage with him,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting. “He refused to open it and the door was forced.”

Wildsmith, 19, admitted racially aggravated disorderly conduct, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “He would like to apologise through me for his behaviour on that evening.

“He had been drinking heavily. He regets his actions. It’s not who he is or who he wants to be.”

She said he recently been through “difficult times” because of bereavements, but was a qualified hairdresser who hoped to start an apprenticeship with a high profile barber.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.