Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out in the following Nottinghamshire locations during the week commencing Monday, July 24:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton JoyceA6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
