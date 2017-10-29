Search

Crackdown on speeding motorists in Notts

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Notts roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, October 30:

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Main Road, Upton;

* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;

* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

See www.nottspeed.com