COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

ASSAULT

Martin Heath, 36, of Worksop Road, Whitwell. Assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty. Also stole meat, to the value of £30.74, belonging to Asda and failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Connor Jackson, 18, of Northumbria Close, Worksop. Assaulted a man by beating him. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person like to be caused alarm. Also failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Bobbie Burton, 27, of Potter Street, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement imposed. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Thomas Clarke, 25, of Rampton Hospital, Retford. Assaulted three people- a woman and two men.- by beating them Ordered to pay £100 to each victim in compensation.

THEFT

Kerry Hall, 31, of Hardwick Road, West, Worksop. Entered Asda when prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order and stole chocolate, to the value of £25. Stole six drones to the value of £250 belonging to Halfords. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

John Barrass, 33, of Harding Avenue, Sheffield. In Retford, attempted to steal tools of a value unknown belonging to Harron Homes. Community order made with unpaid work requirement- most complete 160 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

MOTORING

Mark Keeligan, 46, of Wharncliffe Road, Retford. Having been required by or on behalf of the chief officer for Nottinghamshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Also caught driving at a speed exceeding 30mph in a 30mph zone, namely Farmer’s Branch. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 nd a victim surcharge of £66.

DISORDER

Samuel Dixon, 20, of Baulk Lane, Worksop. Used threatening, absuive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Community order made with unpaid work requirement- must complete 60 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £100 in court costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

OTHER

Scott Anderson, 27, of HMP Ranby, Straight Mile, Retford. Possessed inside a prison a device capable of transmitting and receiving images, sounds and other communications, namely a mobile phone. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.