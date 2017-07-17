County council has welcomed new bypass funding

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has announced proposals for a potential multi-billion pound pot of funding for improvements to A-roads.

The Government is proposing to allocate a portion of its National Roads Fund for improvements to local authority A-roads. This will be funded through vehicle excise duty, which in 2016/17 totalled £5.8bn.

The funding can be used for improvements, such as bypasses, which help take traffic away from rural villages and towns. It also aims to help people get to work or school by better connecting towns and cities, unlock land for new homes, and improve business links.

Executive Member for Highways, Coun Richard Davies, said: “We’re pleased that the Government has recognised the importance of our local A-roads and is making a substantial amount of funding available for much-needed improvements.”