Clowne star Keira shines on Netflix hit The Crown

A schoolgirl is the jewel in Derbyshire’s crown after appearing on a new Royal drama series.

Keira Davis, of Croft View, Clowne, will be seen by millions of viewers across the globe on Netflix show The Crown.

Keira in The Crown. Picture: Netflix.

The eight-year-old rubbed shoulders with the likes of top actors Claire Foy and Matt Smith during filming of the hit series in London last year.

Little star Keira plays a carol singer in the first episode.

Her mum Leeanne said: “Everyone’s so proud of Keira.

“It’s been a really exciting time for her.

“She really enjoyed the filming experience and being alongside so many well-known names – they were like one big happy family on set.

“All her family and friends think she’s a little star.

“We had a party at the weekend to celebrate her success.”

Keira – who is part of the Stagecoach Performing Arts group in Chesterfield – was snapped up after producers spotted her on a casting website.

Leeanne added: “She wants to be an actress in the future.

“At school the other week she was asked to write about a celebrity – so she came home and wrote about herself which was funny.

“She’s certainly enjoying the experience – but thankfully she’s not turned into a little diva!”

The Crown – created and written by Peter Morgan – traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to the present day.

It is expected to span 60 episodes over six seasons, with Claire Foy playing the Queen in the early part of her reign.

The first season was released on Monday.

Critics have praised the series, hailing cast performances, direction, writing, cinematography and relatively accurate historical accounts of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Netflix, which was founded in 1997, provides countless hit shows.