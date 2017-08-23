Chris is set to run 100 miles to raise money for Breast Cancer Now

A Retford man is set to run 100 miles in aid of Breast Cancer Now - a charity he has chosen because it is extremely close to his heart.

Chris Mathers, 41, has entered the Robin Hood 100 - Hobo Pace, on September 16.

In May 2012 Christopher’s wife, Natasha was diagnosed with Breast Cancer when she was 29-years-old.

Since then Natasha has had a double masectomy, cheotherapy, her Lymph nodes removed and radiotherapy.

Chris said: “Due to the type and aggressive nature of her cancer she had to go onto Herceptin, a more targeted type of Chemotherapy.

“Every three weeks she would endure the treatment until March 2014 when she was rushed into hospital with complications.

“This was when we found out the cancer had spread to her lungs and that several tumours were apparent.

“The cancer is now terminal.

“Since March 2014 she has been on a highly targeted chemo treatment called Kadcyla.

“Again, every three weeks the treatment is given and it has reduced the size of the tumours such that they are undetectable at the current resolution of the CT Scans.

“Natasha has recently been for reconstruction surgery and is currently on the mend.”

Natasha has been Chris’s motivation as he has been training for his 100 mile challenge.

He said: “If my wife can live and battle with cancer, fight for self-survival, our four kids and myself then I can complete 100 miles by foot in 24 hours.

“This is going to be a very big challenge for me, as the longest distance I have covered by foot is half a marathon.

“I really am not an endurance athlete and have very little time to train, making it even more challenging.

“However, I have my mind set on completing the full distance in less than 24 hours.

“All the pennies make a big difference and will assist in Breast Cancer Now’s aim of curing Breast Cancer by 2050.”

To support Chris visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/madmathers.