Caring Darren rasies hundreds for Bassetlaw children’s ward with jigsaw project

A Worksop fundraiser has created a 5,000 piece jigsaw in order to raise money to buy toys and games for the children’s ward at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Darren Hughes, of Retford Road, has been fundraising for many years and decided to create a jigsaw and sell each piece for £1, with all proceeds going to the ward.

The jigsaw, which is a cartoon of all the states in the USA, took Darren four weeks to complete raising over £400 thanks to the generosity of the Worksop community and customers of his business Shed Shed Shed.

Darren said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to this project.

“With the money raised so far, I have been able to purchase toys and games for the ward.

“I will continue to fundraise until I reach my overall target of £5,000.

“Hospital staff do so much for Bassetlaw families and this is my way of giving something back.”

Darren recently visited the department with friend, and Bassetlaw District councillor, Josie Potts and presented the ward with a giant doll’s house and tool bench to name a few gifts.