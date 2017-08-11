Opening date revealed for new Ikea store in Sheffield

The opening date for a new Ikea store in Sheffield has now been revealed.

The 35,000 sq m blue behemoth has quickly risen from the old Tinsley Wire site near Meadowhall since the start of the year. It has a crèche, restaurant, bistro and car park with 1,380 free spaces.

And its doors will finally open to the public for the first time at 10am on Thursday, September 28.

“We know that anticipation for Ikea's arrival in Sheffield has been high and we are incredibly excited to be opening our doors to this wonderful city," said store manager Garry Deakin.

"I am particularly looking forward to working with all our new co-workers, and introducing them to our diverse and welcoming culture.

"We are committed to being a good neighbour and will continue to take an active role in the local community, while ensuring we provide the unique shopping experience and home furnishings expertise that our customers have come to expect.”