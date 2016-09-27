Bolsover man jailed for possessing heroin with intent to supply

A man from Bolsover has been jailed for more than two years after being found guilty of possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Carl Hitchman, aged 38, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Derby Crown Court.

Police arrested Mr Hitchman after a number of wraps of heroin were discovered at his home during a search warrant in November 2015.

Further enquiries also discovered incriminating evidence on a mobile phone which he used.

PC Luke Christian of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team was involved in investigating the case.

He said: “Drugs can destroy the lives of those who use them or are addicted to them, and also be devastating for their families, friends, and loved ones. Drug related activity can also attract criminality and anti-social behaviour which has a negative impact on the wider community.”

“We are committed to targeting crime and anti-social behaviour, and I hope this shows that we listen to our communities and will always take action whenever possible.”

Hitchman was sentenced on September 12.

Anyone with any information regarding this or similar issues should contact their local Safer Neighbourhood team on 101, the non-emergency number for Derbyshire police.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.