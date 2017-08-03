Battling mental illness with art- new exhibition opens at Worksop Library

Have your say

An exhibition showcasing the therapeutic benefits art and creativity can have on people suffering with mental illness has opened its doors at Worksop Library.

The artwork, which will be on display until August 20, has been designed and produced by Bassetlaw Mind service users who have been using art therapy as a form of recovery.

Launch of new exhibition at Worksop Library, artwork designed and produced by members of Bassetlaw MIND, pictured is Ron Smith with his ceramics

Working with professional artists at the Harley Gallery in Welbeck, the participants used donated materials and equipment from Rufford Abbey to create their pieces.

Nicola Rea, centre co-ordinator, said: “The response has been phenomenal and the work that has been created is beautiful.

“We help people with a range of illnesses, anything from stress and anxiety to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. All members derive different benefits.

“Some members like talking to like-minded people, some like the escape creativity can bring. Some are comforted by moulding clay or taking photographs.

Launch of new exhibition at Worksop Library, artwork designed and produced by members of Bassetlaw MIND, pictured is Mick Allcroft with his paintings

Bassetlaw Mind believes in building confidence and self-worth through creative and practical projects. The charity, based on Hardy Street, also runs an allotment project with Claylands Community Garden.

Members can learn to grow fresh produce, pick wildflowers or simply spend some time outdoors.

Nicola said “We try to incorporate all the projects with each other.

“For example, those studying photography with us can take pictures of the plants grown in the allotment. And we use some of the fresh produce in our wellbeing workshops.”

Launch of new exhibition at Worksop Library, artwork designed and produced by members of Bassetlaw MIND, pictured is Andy Shafto-Bramley with his photographs

In the wake of devastating cuts to mental health services, Bassetlaw Mind relies heavily on donations and a volunteer base.

Nicola said: “One of our volunteers, Andrew Shafto-Bramley, has led and designed the exhibition and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“That’s just one way people can help.”

For more information on how you can help, visit www.bassetlawmind.org.uk or call 01909 476075.