Bassetlaw Hospital Trust ‘turnaround’ team shortlisted for top award

A team within Bassetlaw Hospital has been shortlisted for the NHS Leadership Academy’s Outstanding Achievement Award.

The Strategy and Improvement team have been nominated for their work supporting the Trust in its turnaround efforts, helping to deliver a number of savings totalling £4.58 million.

Twelve months ago, the Trust found itself with a deficit of £37 million after uncovering significant financial misreporting to the board.

The team, with support from colleagues across the Trust, have therefore developed and implemented 12 workstreams, with individual actions and saving targets to achieve.

These plans are on track and are expected to deliver savings to the tune of £11 million by the end of the financial year.

Dawn Jarvis said: “I’m delighted for the team to have been nominated for this award.

“Since we came together in January of this year, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that we hit saving targets as set by NHS Improvement.”