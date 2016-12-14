Arrest after man suffers serious head injuries in Worksop street incident

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a man suffered serious head injuries in Worksop.

The incident happened in Gateford Road, Worksop, between Sandy Lane and Turner Road, between 1.50am and 2.30am on Saturday, December 3, 2016.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition at Bassetlaw Hospital.

The arrested man has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 187 of 3 December 2016, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.