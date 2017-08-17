Apply for a place at secondary school

Parents with pupils due to move up to secondary school in Nottinghamshire in autumn 2018 can now apply for a place.

The application process for children transferring from primary schools to secondary schools in September 2018 opened this Monday (7 August) and will close on Tuesday, 31 October 2017.

Nottinghamshire parents will need to apply through Nottinghamshire County Council, even if they wish to apply for schools in other areas such as Nottingham City or Derbyshire.

The easiest way to apply is online at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions and this is the method the County Council advises parents to use.

Parents can also find more information about the application process, schools, the number of places available or how places are allocated at that web address or can call 0300 500 80 80.

Secondary school offers will be made on Thursday, March 1, 2018 by email to those who apply online. Parents and carers who apply by post will be sent notification by second class post that day.