After her own diagnosis Gemma wants to raise as much money she can for Motor Neurone Disease

After being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease earlier this year a young woman has vowed to raise as much money as possible for charity.

Gemma Middleton, aged 29, from Carlton-in-Lindrick, was diagnosed with MND in June, and since then has been tirelessly fundraising for the MND Association.

Gemma said: “MND is a condtition which is normally diagnosed in older people so it is quite rare to be diagnosed so young and it is especially rare in females as well.”

So far, Gemma, along with friends, has done half marathons, sponsored walks, pub quizzes and a sponsored silence for 24 hours.

The next fundraising event is taking place on Sunday, October 8.

Gemma said: “My friends are cycling from Cambridge to the Sherwood Ranger in Carlton-in-Lindrick. They will be doing the full distance in one day.

“To support those cycling myself and my friends are going to the Sherwood Ranger where we will have a static bike and we will be cycling for the same amount of time to match them.”

Gemma is also raising money for a research facility in Sheffield called SITraN.

She said: “So far myself and my friend have raised around £8,500 between us and we want to raise even more.”

To support Gemma visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GemmaPob.