40% more funding to repair Nottinghamshire’s potholes

The council will be able to carry out more much-needed road surface improvements than expected thanks to a major increase in funding.

Nottinghamshire County Council is to receive £1,174,000 from the Government for 2017/18 - 40 per cent more than it was expecting - meaning it will be able to fill in more than 22,000 potholes across the county.

The figures have been confirmed as part of the Government’s Local Highways Maintenance – Pothole Fund.

Councillor Alan Rhodes, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We welcome this news as it comes against a backdrop of more than £212million savings that we as an authority have had to make since 2010 as a result of Government funding cuts.

“Nottinghamshire looks after a network of around 2,600 miles of road and spends more than £2.8m a year on carriageway repairs such as patching and filling in potholes.”

Nottinghamshire County Council, working with Via East Midlands, which manages highways services on behalf of the authority, will now begin to identify some of the areas which require road surface improvements.

The authority has a three-pronged approach to potholes and patching -

n repair potholes ‘right, first time’ on time and quickly, with the use of ‘find and fix’ teams

n repair nearby potholes at the same time

n batch together patching works into small areas using new methods.

The council’s highways chief Councillor Kevin Greaves, said: “Our improved methods are dramatically reducing the time taken to repair most potholes.”