Pause for Thought

As you read this, the last few votes will be being cast, counted and the general election result sinking in.

The next Government will have a mighty work to do. Casting our votes is only the beginning of the next few years. Religion and politics don’t mix, say some, but even Jesus paid his and his friends’ taxes when asked. Challenging of leaders yes, but obedient to the expectations of society. It’ll be up to us all to respond as we can to making this land home for all who choose to live here. Father Spicer, Priory and St Paul’s churches.