Pause for Thought

People wonder why I chose God.
I chose God because for most of my life I had been in foster care. Seven years of my life I was in drug addiction. I was using that drug addiction to patch up the hurt that I had in my life. I have seen many others in my shoes who have been restored because of God. God can do many things. He can bring back passion. He can bring back things that drugs rip away from you. He restores everything the locusts have eaten. I believe in God because I have seen it in other people’s lives; they are living miracles, they give me the hope to carry on. Troy Booker, Now Church, Langold.