COMMUNITY: Carlton Christmas Tree Festival

There will be trees decorated by groups, organisations and schools in the village at Carlton-in-Lindrick Methodist Church & Centre from Friday, December 9, opening at 2pm with singing by Kingston Park Academy pupils. Trees can be viewed until 4pm and on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

There will be childrens activities, stalls, refreshments and games with carol singing at 3.30pm on the Saturday. Service is at 10 45am.

On Monday, December 12, it will be open from 10am until 12noon with Ramsden Primary school choir singing from 11.15am.

Pop along to see the trees and join in with the singing.