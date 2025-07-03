Ms Eco Pageants UK completes three Race for Life events in just 21 days

Charlotte Lister, the reigning Ms Eco Pageants UK, has proudly completed three Race for Life events in just 21 days, raising vital awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK. Next up is The Red Shoe Walk and Turning Bawtry Pink!

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A passionate advocate for both the environment and health causes, Charlotte tackled the Sheffield Pretty Muddy, Doncaster Race for Life, and Clumber Park Race for Life, conquering each event with determination and heart.

The Race for Life campaign holds deep personal meaning for Charlotte, whose platform, The Two Big C's — Cancer and Climate Change — reflects her commitment to driving change in both health and environmental issues.

Speaking about her latest achievement, Charlotte said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Visit Bawtry, Lee Pitcher MP

"Cancer affects so many of us I’ve lost four grandparents to cancer, and heartbreakingly, I lost my uncle to this awful disease only this month. Taking part in Race for Life is my way of standing alongside those still fighting, remembering those we’ve lost, and raising money for research that saves lives. As Ms Eco Pageants UK, I’m proud to use my platform to support causes that matter and there’s no greater cause than helping to beat cancer."

Charlotte’s community and charity work doesn’t stop there. In August, she’ll be taking part in the Red Shoe Walk at Meadowhall, raising money and awareness for dementia another cause close to her heart.

And this October, Charlotte will once again be Turning Bawtry Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Under the banner of Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink, the town will be awash with pink displays, and from July, The Crown Hotel Bawtry along with Hollie’s Bar, & As She Knows and St Nicholas Church in Bawtry will all become a collection point for bras, ready to once again cover the town in a sea of pink support for Breast Cancer Now which is also Bawtry’s newest business, Fairfax and Favour’s chosen charity.