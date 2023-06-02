News you can trust since 1895
Two more Covid-related deaths recorded across Bassetlaw

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Bassetlaw.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:43 BST

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 455 people had died in the area by May 18, up from 453 on the week before.

They are among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.