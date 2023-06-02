Police raid Worksop addresses and take out two significant cannabis farms

Officers attended reports of two disturbances on Wednesday night (May 31), at addresses in Cresswell Street and Cheapside.

A professional grow of more than 25 plants was discovered in the loft of the Cheapside property, with around 25 more plants found in a bedroom.

A group of males were seen leaving the area in two dark-coloured vehicles after entering the address.

The drugs were found at two addresses

Police were called to the scene shortly before 11pm. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and trace the offenders.

About half-an-hour earlier, police were called to an address in Cresswell Street where a substantial cannabis grow was discovered.

A police investigation into this incident is also ongoing.

Investigator Guy Mills, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are pursuing lines of inquiry and appealing for anyone who may have been in these two areas, around the times of the incidents, who may have information which could help us with our investigations to please get in touch with us.

“Cannabis production is far from being harmless. It can often be linked to wider, organised criminality – from significant incidents of violence to people trafficking.

“Vulnerable children or adults are often exploited and forced by organised crime groups to stay at the properties – often in dangerous and unsanitary conditions – to tend to the plants.

“Unsuspecting neighbouring families are also often put at risk by cannabis farms which can be targeted in violent home invasions by rivals gangs as they try to steal the crop.

“They can also be put at risk of house fires by incredibly dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.

“All of this risk to communities is being created by criminals who only care about making a profit.

“I would like to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police’s priority is to keep people safe and we will always act on intelligence about drug-related crime and continue to relentlessly pursue those who are behind this type of criminality.”