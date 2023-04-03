The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 442 people had died in the area by March 16 – up from 440 on the week before.

They are among 17,231 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 30 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 186,971 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 16.

Elsewhere, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 48 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated at trust sites – including Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital – with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 87 on the same day the previous week.

The number of DBTH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 58.

Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10 per cent.