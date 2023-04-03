The DISC crime management app is delivered in partnership with North Notts Business Improvement District and was given a boost thanks to the addition of Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores in Worksop, and Lidl and Aldi stores in Retford.

The supermarkets have started sharing their own intelligence on the platform, leading to a repeat offender recently being ejected from Tesco, with his image instantly uploaded to the app by a store member.

Brian Adair, Tesco incident prevention manager, said: “The feedback we receive on DISC is hugely positive. During my time previously covering the Northamptonshire area, all Tesco stores in the area signed up to DISC and found the ability to report crime jointly to the police to be a game changer in incident management.

DISC crime management app

“The app is quick, convenient, with stores seeing a real cut through with low level crime that causes the most distress. The ability to identify suspects and name them to the police is a key strength, while the messaging feature acts as a powerful alert system. We’re pleased to see the app now being used to similar effect in North Notts.”

Since launching in the district in 2021, the DISC database and app has attracted more than 300 users and has recorded more than 2000 member logins per month from the retail, hospitality, and industrial sectors.

North Notts business cime reduction partnership has already processed 259 alerts this year, featuring many local incidents and others from around the region and country that are supplied in partnership with the National Business Crime Solution. The alerts can be the first heads-up to businesses that a known offender is local – through integration with the automatic number-plate recognition network – or give an outlook on developing crime trends.

NNBCRP is running regular virtual sessions to educate and inform businesses on the benefits of the DISC app and other crime reduction tools - which include Shopwatch, Pubwatch, radios for town centre businesses, as well as extensive CCTV coverage, Truckpol and the recently launched traceable liquid asset marking system SmartWater.