The authority approved a motion aimed at increasing the number of pupils taking advantage of the service at its latest full council meeting

Free school meals are offered to children permitting their families meet relevant criteria, such as receiving benefits likeJobseekers’ Allowance or Universal Credit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It provides access to meals during school hours and eligible children have also been supported with food vouchers during school holidays.

Nottinghamshire Council wants to increase take up of free school dinners.

Latest data from the council shows 25,265 pupils are currently claiming the meals countywide, 22.1 per cent of the 114,497 pupils in Nottinghamshire.

Ashfield has the highest proportion of claiming children, at 5,283 pupils or 29.4 per cent of all pupils, followed by Mansfield with 4,681, 28 per cent of district pupils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also 3,795 pupils claiming in Bassetlaw, 2,913 in Broxtowe, 3,208 in Gedling and 3,370 in Newark & Sherwood.

Now the council will “expand and seek new methods of enrolling children onto free school meals” – ideas include auto-enrolling children onto the meals by using existing benefits data. A similar system is in place in Sheffield, though the authority says this may prove difficult due to data protection laws.

Public awareness campaigns for free school meals will also be launched “so those currently not aware of their entitlement can benefit”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The original motion proposed by Coun Francis Purdue-Horan, of the Independent Alliance, called for the automatic enrolment of pupils onto free school meals and for an ‘opt-out’ policy to be enforced.

He said: “The alliance’s long-term ambition is universal free school meals. We have to find a way to ensure every child who currently qualifies for free school meals gets them at a minimum.”

However, the motion was amended by Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and council leader, and Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, from the ruling Conservatives.

Coun Bradley said: “The idea of supporting eligible children to take up their entitlement to free school meals is one we support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, I don’t believe an opt-out policy would be legal under data protection laws and auto-enrolment is yet to be fully implemented anywhere for that reason.