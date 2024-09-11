This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get ahead of the pack with these UK festival dates for 2025 🗓

The music festival season has slowed down for 2024, but a number of them are already planning for 2025.

From Slam Dunk’s blockbuster early announcement to Glastonbury not taking a fallow year, many popular festivals have already announced their dates.

Here’s a look at what we know so far regarding ticketing and line-ups for some of the UK’s biggest festivals taking place in 2025.

I just can’t get a break from music festivals, can I?

No sooner had I thought that the mad rush of UK musical festivals had come to an end for one year than several festivals have already stuck their flag in the ground to declare they are coming back for 2025.

There’s a welcome return to Bluedot Festival, having taken a fallow year in 2024, while Slam Dunk and Bloodstock have not only started to sell early bird tickets before Christmas, but have even gone to the lengths to announce their first wave of artists not nearly a year before their next event.

So for those of you who are looking to start adding festival dates into your diaries, or look to spoil someone this Christmas with a camping ticket to ArcTanGent or TRNSMT 2025, you’ve come to the right article online.

This list is by no means exhaustive and expect it to be updated frequently with announcements before the end of 2024 (if applicable), so perhaps a suggestion could be bookmarking this and checking back once in a while to see if anything changes.

But for now - here’s a look at some of the dates and ticketing details for the range of UK music festivals we’ve seen have some salient details as of writing.

UK festivals in 2025 - dates and line-ups announced so far (updated November 4 2024)

Leeds and Reading Festival 2025

Dates: August 20 - 24 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets for both Leeds and Reading are currently on sale through Ticketmaster UK

Glastonbury Festival 2025

Dates: June 25 - 29 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Coach and tickets set to go on sale from November 14 2024, with general ticket sales set to take place November 17 2024.

Creamfields 2025

Creamfields (pictured), Glastonbury and Leeds and Reading are all set to return in 2025; but when are tickets on sale for next year's round of UK music festivals? | Gill Nightingale

Dates: August 21 - 24 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets are currently for sale through Ticketmaster UK .

Isle of Wight Festival 2025

Dates: June 19 - 22 2025

Line up: Sting, Stereophonics, Justin Timberlake,

Ticket sales date: Tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2025 are available through Ticketmaster UK.

Slam Dunk Festival 2025

Dates: Hatfield - May 24 2025/Leeds - May 25 2025

Line up: A Day To Remember, Electric Callboy , Neck Deep, Alkaline Trio , As It Is , Delilah Bon , Dream State , Graphic Nature, Hit The Lights, Hot Mulligan, Knuckle Puck, Less Than Jake, Mouth Culture Movements, New Found Glory, Split Chain, Stray From The Path, The Ataris, The Starting Line, The Used, and Zebrahead

Ticket sales date: Early bird tickets are available now through See Tickets.

Boardmasters Festival 2025

Dates: August 6 - 10 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: No dates yet, but presale signs up are currently available.

Victorious Festival 2025

Dates: August 22 - 23 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: weekend tickets are on sale now.

Bloodstock Open Air 2025

Robb Flynn of Machine Head; one of the early headline announcements made by Bloodstock Open Air for their 2025 event. | AFP via Getty Images

Dates: August 7 - 10 2025

Line up: Trivium, Machine Head, Gojira, Me and That Man, Kataklysm, Static-X, Obituary, Emperor, Lacuna Coil, Orange Goblin, Creeper, Kublai Khan TX, The Black Dahlia Murder, FeuerSchwanz, Lord of the Lost, August Burns Red, All For Metal, Breed 77, 3 Inches of Blood

Ticket sales date: Early bird tickets are available now.

Download Festival 2025

Dates: June 11 - 15 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets for next year’s event are on sale currently through Ticketmaster.

Liverpool Sound City 2025

Dates: May 3 and 4 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Early bird tickets are currently available through See Tickets.

Mint Festival 2025

Dates: May 3 and 4 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: No announcement as of yet, however those who sign up can get up to 50% off tickets when they go on sale.

Live at Leeds in the Park 2025

Dates: May 24 2025

Line up: Bloc Party, Yard Act, Jamie Webster, Sigrid, Natasha Bedingfield, The Amazons, James Marriott, Fat Dog, We Are Scientists, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Arthur Hill, Getdown Services, Luvcat, Chloe Slater, Cliffords, Freddy Halkon, Sunday (1994), Weetwood Mac

Ticket sales date: Early bird tickets are now available through See Tickets.

The Great Escape 2025

Dates: August 20 - 24 2025

Line up: Rizzle Kicks, Allie Sherlock, Betty, Brògeal, Chloe Qisha, Chloe Slater, Cliffords, common goldfish, Curtisy, Disgusting Sisters, Elinborg, Jessy Blakemore, Keo, Konyikeh, Loshh, Luvcat, mudi sama, Queen Cult, Ray Bull, RUBII, Saina, The Orchestra (For Now), The Stingrays, TTSSFU, urika’s bedroom

Ticket sales date: Early bird tickets are currently available through Ticketmaster.

Bearded Theory 2025

Dates: May 21 - 25 2025

Line up: Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers, The Sisters Of Mercy, Yard Act, Leftfield, The Mary Wallopers, Cmat, Nova Twins, Ash, Fat Dog, Throwing Muses, Divorce, The Selecter, Ned's Atomic Dustbin, The Lovely Eggs, Asian Dub Foundation, Shonen Knife, Bess Atwell, Beans On Toast, Stewart Lee, Lime Garden, Dream State, Girlband!, Molotov Jukebox, Zion Train, Angeline Morrison, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Trupa Trupa

Ticket sales date: Tickets are currently available through Bearded Theory’s official website.

Dot to Dot Bristol 2025

Dates: May 24 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets are currently on sale through the Dot to Dot website.

Dot to Dot Nottingham 2025

Dates: May 25 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets are currently on sale through the Dot to Dot website.

The Mighty Hoopla 2025

Dates: May 31 - June 1 2025

Line up: Ciara, Jojo, A*Teens, Allie X, Amy Studt, Big Freedia, Black Peppa, Booty Luv, Crystal Murray, Daniel Bedingfield, Daphne And Celeste, Hannah Diamond, Jamelia, Jimbo The Drag Clown, Jude York, Kiddy Smile, Majur, Mutya Buena, Omar Rudberg, The Artful Dodger, Kesha, Loreen, Erika Javne, Adore Delano, Alice Chater, Anna Prior, Bentley Robles, Elkka, G Flip, Girls Don't Sync, Inji, Jayda G, Kate Nash & The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Lemar

Ticket sales date: Tickets are on sale now through the Mighty Hoopla website.

Parklife Weekender 2025

Dates: June 8 and 9 2025 (TBC)

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: No details of early bird tickets have been made known, but you can sign up to the Parklife newsletter to be the first to know when they are on sale.

Eden Festival 2025

Dates: June 12 - 15 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets to next year’s event are currently on sale through Ticketsellers.

TRNSMT 2025

Calvin Harris performs on the final day of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 14, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Getty Images

Dates: July 11 - 13 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets for TRNSMT 2025 are currently available through Ticketmaster.

2000trees Festival 2025

Dates: July 9 - 12 2025

Line up: Kneecap, Puris!, Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria, Alexisonfire

Ticket sales date: Tickets are currently for sale through 2000trees website.

Bluedot Festival 2025

Dates: July 24 - 27 2025 (TBC)

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: No details yet as of when tickets are set to go on sale.

WOMAD 2025

Dates: July 24 - 27 2025

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: No details yet as of when tickets are set to go on sale.

Kendal Calling 2025

Dates: August 1 - 3 2025

Line up: The Prodigy, Courteeners, Fatboy Slim, Kaiser Chiefs, The Wombats, The Last Dinner Party, Travis, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Skindred, Jason Manford, Lottery Winners, The K’s, Tim Burgess with the RNCM Session Orchestra, Maximo Park, Corinne Bailey Rae, Scouting For Girls, Daniel Bedingfield, The Big Moon, Sports Team, The Pigeon Detectives, Alfie Templeman, The Royston Club, The Skints, Pixie Lott, Elvana, Lindisfarne, Inspiral Carpets, Nieve Ella, Dub Pistols

Ticket sales date: Tickets for Kendal Calling 2025 are currently on sale through See Tickets.

Y Not Festival 2025

Dates: July 31 - August 3 2025.

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: Tickets are currently available now through See Tickets.

ArcTanGent 2025

Dates: August 13 - 16 2025.

Line up: Karnivool, Melvinsw, Rolo Tomassi

Ticket sales date: Weekend tickets are currently available now through Dice Tickets.

Boomtown Festival 2025

Dates: August 6 - 10 2025.

Line up: no announcements as of yet

Ticket sales date: The first wave of tickets are currently available through Boomtown’s website.

Have we missed any festivals that you regularly attend that we should add to our list during our next update? Let the writer know by dropping him an email or leaving a comment in the comments section down below.