Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Big names are set to play at Temple Newsam this year as Slam Dunk unveils over 20 acts playing at the festival next summer.

The UK’s biggest independent festival for rock, punk and hardcore has today (September 4) announced some major acts joining its bill.

Bands spanning genres including pop-punk, emo, metal, ska and more will perform at the Leeds estate, with A Day To Remember, Electric Callboy and Neck Deep topping the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slam Dunk has revealed the first wave of acts playing at Temple Newsam in Leeds in 2025. | Georgina Hurdsfield

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introducing the three headline acts, Slam Dunk said: “Quite possibly one of the most requested bands by Slam Dunk fans, A Day To Remember joins the line-up for 2025. As the band set off on their North American tour next month, today’s news marks what will be the band’s Slam Dunk debut.

“The festival will be the first place to see ADTR live in the UK in 2025 for a set that’s not to be missed.

“Electric Callboy will be making their way to Slam Dunk, too. Garnering phenomenal recognition on a global scale, the German 6-piece have rewritten the music scene with a sound which is uniquely their own, blending metalcore, electronicore, and a live show which is not to be missed. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers continued: “Next up, it’s Neck Deep. Long-time Slam Dunk favourites, the band are set to make a return to UK soil next year including a stop off at Slam Dunk. Following a sold-out show at Alexandra Palace this year, described by Kerrang! as putting on a “mega-show”, get ready for a roaring set at Slam Dunk next May.”

Also unveiled today are bands including New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, The Used and Yorkshire-native Delilah Bon.

Slam Dunk Festival North returns to Temple Newsam in Leeds on Sunday, May 25, 2025, with tickets going on sale on Friday, September 6 via the Slam Dunk website.

First names announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2025:

A Day To Remember

Electric Callboy

Neck Deep

Alkaline Trio

At It Is (exclusive UK reunion and “Never Happy, Ever After” 10th anniversary)

Delilah Bon

Dream State

Graphic Nature

Hit The Lights

Hot Mulligan

Knuckle Punk (”Copacetic” 10th anniversary)

Less Than Jake

Mouth Culture

Movements

New Found Glory

Split Chain

Stray From The Path

The Ataris

The Starting Line

The Used

Zebrahead