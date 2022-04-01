The free-for-all festival, which celebrates the town’s LGBTQI+ community, is set to return to Worksop on July 9 for a day of performances, music, stalls, and the well-loved parade which will start at Worksop train station.

This year, the parade, starting at 11am, will be led by Worksop Charter Trustees, with crowds cheering all the way along Carlton Road, into the town centre and up Bridge Street, where the main event will take place.

The streets are set to be lined in progression flags, the updated LGBTQI+ flag which includes and represents more communities.

Worksop Pride hosts Crystal and Katie's daughter Esmé Lucas at Worksop Pride in 2019.

From 12pm until 6pm, a range of professional, and semi-professional artists, members of the community as well as drag performances will take to the stage on the Old Market Square to provide feel-good entertainment for all the family.

Although this year’s line-up is still being held back until closer to the big day, since the first Worksop Pride event in 2016, the town has seen performances from the likes of X factor winner Sam Bailey, actress Simone Lahbib, and tribute acts such as Paloma Faith and Adele.

Conversations with a local venue are currently taking place for an aftershow party for celebrations to continue into the night.

Pride is set to return to Worksop on July 9 - thanks to operations director Crystal Lucas and the committee.

Worksop Pride was first held in 2016 thanks to the Worksop born-and-bred Crystal Lucas, and has now grown with the help of her wife Katie Lucas, and Worksop Business Forum chairman, Philip Jackson.

Crystal first strived to increase awareness of same-sex couples with children, which has since escalted into celebrations of unity - inclusive of all the community without regard to their sexuality, gender, race, religion, or background.

Crystal said: “We've already had such an amazing response because it really has been kind of been a bit dormant for the last few years - everybody's ready to get on with it.

“The fact that we can do it again this year couldn't come soon enough, it's a really great day for Worksop for all the community to support the LGBT community.

“I know people are coming from Essex, Leicester, Newcastle, just all over, it just seems to draw a really lovely crowd of people. It's always been aimed at a family vibe.”

If you are interested in holding a stall on the day, visit: https://worksoppride.co.uk/get-involved/stalls/